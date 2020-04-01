Isaiah Stewart: Headed to NBA

Stewart announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Washington to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Scouts have been high on Stewart before he even enrolled at Washington, as ESPN ranked him as the No. 4 prospect in its top 100 after he claimed Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors during his senior year of high school. He continued to draw raves during his lone season at Washington, where he earned all-Pac-12 First Team honors. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound center averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 32.3 minutes per game. He's a candidate to get selected in the back half of the first round.