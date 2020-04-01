Isaiah Stewart: Headed to NBA
Stewart announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Washington to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
Scouts have been high on Stewart before he even enrolled at Washington, as ESPN ranked him as the No. 4 prospect in its top 100 after he claimed Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors during his senior year of high school. He continued to draw raves during his lone season at Washington, where he earned all-Pac-12 First Team honors. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound center averaged 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 32.3 minutes per game. He's a candidate to get selected in the back half of the first round.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.