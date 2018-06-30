Taylor was waived by the Hawks on Saturday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After a four game stint with the Rockets his rookie season, Taylor suited up for 67 games with the Hawks this past year including nine starts. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 assists across 17.4 minutes. The Hawks are in rebuilding mode, and apparently Taylor was not in their plans, so he will now look for a new opportunity.