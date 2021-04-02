Thomas is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas' career has been on a downward trend since he left Boston in 2017-18. Since then, he's played in just 84 games (52 starts) and has averaged 12.8 points on 38.6 percent shooting, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 23.4 minutes. However, he's still just 32 years old and could have something left in the tank, especially if his time off allowed his body to heal. Assuming he does formally sign the contract, Thomas would likely be competing for minutes with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and rookie Kira Lewis. At the very least, he figures to be a depth point guard option capable of bringing a veteran presence to the locker room.