Thomas committed Wednesday to play for the United States' national team in the AmeriCup qualifying tournament that begins Feb. 19 in Puerto Rico, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since finishing fifth in the 2016-17 NBA MVP balloting as a member of the Celtics, Thomas' career has been in steady decline, largely as a result of his chronic right hip problems. Since the 2016-17 campaign, Thomas has required multiple procedures and has bounced around between four different teams, appearing in just 84 total regular-season contests across the past three years. He most recently underwent a resurfacing procedure on the hip this past May and is reportedly fully healthy again, so he'll be looking to prove he still has something left in the tank when he suits up for Team USA. If Thomas can demonstrate some semblance of his old self in the tournament, an NBA team could look to bring him aboard as a scoring option off the bench.