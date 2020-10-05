Thomas said Monday that he will be ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season after undergoing a procedure on his right hip in May, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas had been dealing with hip issues on-and-off for the previous three seasons, so the surgery -- a resurfacing procedure -- will hopefully grant the veteran some better injury luck going forward. Thomas is only a few years removed from a top-five MVP finish as a member of the Celtics in 2016-17, but he's struggled to regain that form since leaving Boston and playing for four teams -- the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards -- over the last three seasons. In that span, Thomas has appeared in just 84 total games, 40 of which came with the Wizards in 2019-20. At the trade deadline, Thomas was dealt to the Clippers and subsequently waived.