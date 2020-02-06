Thomas, who was acquired in a three-team, four player trade Thursday, will not be retained by the Clippers, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports.

This isn't all too surprising given the Clippers' depth. Prior to being traded -- and subsequently waived -- Thomas appeared in 40 games for the Wizards and posted averaged of 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 23.1 minutes. He should draw some interest as a free agent.