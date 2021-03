Todd provided 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists during Saturday's win over Canton.

Todd dropped double figures for a fourth time over the past six games, as the 19-year-old led all Ignite players off the bench offensively once again. In 11 appearances this season, Todd is currently dropping 11.1 point and 4.4 rebounds per game.