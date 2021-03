Todd tallied 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during Saturday's win over Austin.

The 19-year-old posted his finest performance of the season in this one, as Todd dropped a new season high offensively while grabbing at least 10 rebounds for the first time to mark a double-double. Todd has now reached at least the 14-point mark in four out of the past five games for the Ignite.