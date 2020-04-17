Isaiah Todd: Joining G League
Todd has signed a contract in the NBA G League, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. "This option is the best way to go," said Todd. "Being in the NBA's backyard and to learn from pros and learn from NBA coaches and trainers. It's about being prepared for the NBA."
Todd is the second high school prospect to turn pro using the G League, joining fellow five-star recruit Jalen Green. Todd and Green will play together on the newly-formed development team based in Southern California. More information on the rest of the roster and various aspects of the team should emerge in the coming weeks.
