Todd recorded 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds during Sunday's win to Greensboro.

Todd led the Ignite offensively in this one, as the 19-year-old reached the 20-point mark for the first time this season. Across seven games played now, Todd is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while recording double figures in four contests.