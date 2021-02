Todd had 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's win over the Blue.

Despite struggling overall from the field, Todd managed to lead all Ignite bench players in scoring while finishing second among all teammates in rebounds. The 6-10 forward will try to clean up his misses on the offensive end of the floor moving forward.