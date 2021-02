Todd had 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block in Thursday's loss to Westchester.

Todd tied a season high offensively in this one, as it was his third game in double figures while also finishing their on the team with a plus-four in 24 minutes of action. Across six games played now, Todd is dropping 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.