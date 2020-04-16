Isaiah Todd: Turning pro

Todd has de-committed from Michigan and will instead pursue a pro career, Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated reports. "My dream has always been to play in the NBA," Todd told SI. "I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the time comes. This was a no-brainer for me."

Todd won't be NBA Draft-eligible until 2021, so he will look for at least one year of pro ball elsewhere. That could be overseas or with the NBA's G League development program -- the one that other top prospect Jalen Green has committed to. In AAU, Todd played in four games for Team Loaded NC of the Gold Gauntlet 17U league. He saw 25.5 minutes per game, averaging 10.5 points on 7.7 shots, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.