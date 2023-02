Whaley tallied eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 win over Grand Rapids.

Whaley led the Swarm bench in rebounds and assists, finishing two points and two boards short of a double-double. Whaley has averaged 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 13 regular season contests.