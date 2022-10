The Hornets waived Whaley on Thursday, Schuyler Calihan of SI.com reports.

Unless Whaley is claimed off waivers by another team, the Hornets will retain his G League rights after signing him to an Exhibit 10 deal in September. Whaley, a 6-foot-9 power forward who went undrafted out of UConn this summer, is thus expected to begin his professional career as a member of the Greensboro Swarm.