Whaley finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.

Whaley was one of two Swarm players to haul in 10 or more rebounds, finishing two points shy of a double-double in just 18 minutes off the bench. Whaley has averaged 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 15 regular-season contests.