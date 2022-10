Whaley enters the G League after a five-year collegiate career at UConn.

Whaley comes into his first professional season after spending the last two seasons as a starter for UConn, where he earned 2020-21 Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Whaley averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 assists in his senior season.