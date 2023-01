Whaley posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over Wisconsin.

Whaley finished with just two points, but was the lone Swarm player to haul in 10 or more rebounds in Saturday's victory. Whaley has averaged 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over 12 regular-season appearances this season.