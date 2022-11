Whaley tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to Capital City.

Whaley led the Swarm bench in scoring and led the team in rebounds during Monday's loss, his second straight double-double game. Whaley has averaged 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in seven appearances this year.