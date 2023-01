Whaley tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Whaley led the team in rebounds while setting a season-high mark in a double-double outing. Whaley has averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over his last seven games.