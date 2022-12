Whaley finished with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-101 win over Raptors 905.

Whaley reached double figures in scoring after returning from an ankle injury, finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double for Greensboro. Whaley has averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 11 games this year.