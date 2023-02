Whaley notched 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Whaley finished second among Swarm bench players in scoring while finishing one of six players in double figures in scoring Friday. Whaley has averaged 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block in 14 regular season games.