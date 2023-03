Whaley posted eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist over 17 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.

Whaley led all starters in rebounds while finishing two points and three boards shy of a double-double outing Saturday. Whaley has averaged 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 23 regular-season games.