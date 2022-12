Whaley posted 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Long Island.

Whaley led the team in rebounds while being one of five players to reach double figures in scoring for Greensboro during Tuesday's loss. Whaley has posted at least 10 points and five rebounds on five occasions this year.