Isaiah Whitehead: 27 despite poor shooting

Whitehead added 27 points (10-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Sunday's 123-115 loss to Delaware.

Whitehead struggled somewhat from the field Sunday, as he shot 35.7 percent but still was able to muster 27 points. This season, the 23-year-old from Seton Hall is currently averaging 20.4 points and 3.8 assists over 26 games played for Long Island.