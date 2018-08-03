Isaiah Whitehead: Inks deal overseas

Whitehead has agreed to join Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

After playing 1,600 minutes for the Nets during his 2016-17 rookie campaign, he spent most of last season in the G-League, where he was able to post 22.3 points per game. Despite the quality play, he wasn't able to land a significant contract at the NBA level for 2018-19, opting to go overseas.