Isaiah Whitehead: Leads G League Tuesday

Whitehead totaled 41 points (13-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Tuesday's 120-118 loss at Lakeland.

Whitehead lead all G League contestants in scoring Tuesday as he reached the 40-point mark for the second time this year. Whenever the rookie from Seton Hall has been in the G League, he has been able to produce superb scoring outputs at a consistent rate. So far, Whitehead is averaging 21.4 points and 3.6 assists across 28 games played.