Isaiah Whitehead: Parts ways with Russian club

Whitehead and Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban mutually agreed to part ways Monday.

After logging 89 appearances with the Nets over the past two seasons, Whitehead moved overseas in August after failing to attract much interest from NBA teams. During his tenure with Lokomotiv Kuban, Whitehead averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 assists per game in VTB United League play. It's unclear if his departure from the club will result in him returning to North America to find work or if he'll continue to play in the foreign ranks.