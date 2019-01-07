Isaiah Whitehead: Parts ways with Russian club
Whitehead and Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban mutually agreed to part ways Monday.
After logging 89 appearances with the Nets over the past two seasons, Whitehead moved overseas in August after failing to attract much interest from NBA teams. During his tenure with Lokomotiv Kuban, Whitehead averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 assists per game in VTB United League play. It's unclear if his departure from the club will result in him returning to North America to find work or if he'll continue to play in the foreign ranks.
More News
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Inks deal overseas•
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Officially waived by Denver•
-
Nuggets' Isaiah Whitehead: Dealt to Denver, will be waived•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Guarantee date pushed back•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Still recovering from wrist surgery•
-
Nets' Isaiah Whitehead: Set to undergo wrist surgery•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.