Isaiah Whitehead: Rebounds with 26 points
Whitehead amassed 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals during Thursday's 99-95 win over Westchester.
Whitehead was coming off an eight-point outing, his lowest since Dec. 26, and responded in a great way with 26 points. The first-year guard out of Seton Hall is currently sitting in the top-15 standings in scoring for the G League at 20.2 points per contest.
