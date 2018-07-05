Isaiah Wilkins: No longer with Rockets for summer league

Wilkins is no longer playing for the Rockets' summer league team, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

The exact reasoning behind Wilkins' removal from the roster is unclear and there's been no reports indicating he's joining another team elsewhere. Either way, Wilkins was a long shot to make an NBA roster to start the upcoming campaign and will likely be destined for the G-League or a stint overseas.

