Isaiah Wright: Nursing undisclosed ailment
Wright missed Tuesday's game against Canton with an undisclosed ailment.
The cause of Wright's ailment has not been disclosed, but it is serious enough to prevent him from playing Tuesday. Wright is averaging 5.3 points and 4.0 assists through seven games this season.
