Wainright is nearing an agreement overseas with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel, Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reports.

Wainright is coming off the worst season of his three-year career, during which he played in only 11 games for the Suns and Trail Blazers, and he finished with averages of 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds across 5.6 minutes. The 29-year-old averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per game in his first two years with the Suns.