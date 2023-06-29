Kamagate, a 2022 second-round draft pick, is expected to continue playing in Europe during the 2023-24 season, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Nuggets view the athletic, 22-year-old center as a player who could factor into the rotation down the road, but the organization will let him continue to develop overseas before potentially revisiting signing him in the summer of 2024. Kamagate spent the 2022-23 campaign with Paris Basketball of France's LNB Pro A, appearing in 34 games while averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 22.1 minutes per contest.