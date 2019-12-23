Ismael Sanogo: Grabs seven boards in win
Sanogo posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.
Since joining the Nets earlier in the month, Sanogo's carved out a solid rotational role and is averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 23.4 minutes across three games. He's struggled with his shot so far this year, but can be expected to improve on his 31.6 percent mark from the field as the season draws on.
