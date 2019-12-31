Ismael Sanogo: Nears double-double in loss
Sanogo recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to Canton.
Despite poor shooting numbers, Sanogo's provided steady value in five games since joining Long Island. In 24.9 minutes per game this year, the Seton Hall product's averaging 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal and could see an uptick in value if he's able to improve upon his shooting splits of 37.5 percent from the field, 18.8 percent from three and 33.3 percent from the line.
