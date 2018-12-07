Ismael Sanogo: Not able to play Thursday
Sanogo (hip) did not play in Thursday's loss to the Charge.
Sanogo was one of three Long Island players unable to play due to injury, and its quite possible the forward could be on that list longer considering the team plays again Friday before rounding out their week in Lakeland, Florida on Sunday.
