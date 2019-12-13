Ismael Sanogo: Picked up by Blue
Sanogo has been acquired by the Long Island Nets from the available player pool.
Sanogo will provide some depth in the frontcourt for the Blue after averaging 10 minutes per contest in the G League during 2018-19 as part of the same squad. However, Sanogo's reacquisition doesn't guarantee he will see the same workload that he received last season.
