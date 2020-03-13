Play

Ismael Sanogo: Scores two in defeat

Sanogo totaled two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

Sanogo continues to see a minimal role as part of Long Island's rotation. Overall, he's posting just 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game this year.

