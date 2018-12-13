Ismael Sanogo: Takes the court in win
Sanogo (hip) played two minutes during the win Wednesday over Long Island.
Sanogo has played in just one game prior to Wednesday with an assortment of injuries. The 22-year-old figures to be a rotation piece for Long Island this season.
