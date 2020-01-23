Ismael Sanogo: Unproductive Wednesday

Sanogo supplied four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's win over South Bay.

Sanogo wasn't able to do much in limited run Wednesday. On the year, he's seeing 24.0 minutes per game, indicating that the decrease in workload against South Bay was likely an anomaly. Look for him to approach his season-long averages of 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in Friday's tilt with Maine.