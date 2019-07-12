Sanon has left the Wizards to join the Ukrainian national team and won't appear in any further Las Vegas Summer League contests, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

A second-round pick in 2018, Sanon had a rough showing on both the offensive and defensive ends in Las Vegas and doesn't look ready to make the leap to the NBA anytime soon. The 19-year-old is expected to spent at least the 2019-20 campaign overseas before the Wizards potentially entertain signing him next summer.