Issuf Sanon: Forgoing rest of summer league
Sanon has left the Wizards to join the Ukrainian national team and won't appear in any further Las Vegas Summer League contests, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
A second-round pick in 2018, Sanon had a rough showing on both the offensive and defensive ends in Las Vegas and doesn't look ready to make the leap to the NBA anytime soon. The 19-year-old is expected to spent at least the 2019-20 campaign overseas before the Wizards potentially entertain signing him next summer.
