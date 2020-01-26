Rabb posted 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Rabb returned to the team Thursday, and he continues to be a strong impact with another double-double. The 22-year-old isn't a high scorer, but he's consistent with an average of 13.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.