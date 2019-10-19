Ivan Rabb: Waived by Grizzlies
The Grizzlies waived Rabb on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Rabb averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first two seasons in Memphis. The Grizzlies are now opting to go in another direction in terms of reserve big men.
