Rabb has been waived from the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A former 2017 second-round selection, Rabb was waived from his two-way contract Monday in wake of the January 15th deadline, which is the last day for a NBA team to sign a player to a two-way deal. In an accompany move, the Knicks have inked forward Kenny Wooten from the G League to a two-way deal. Rabb failed to appear in any game for the Knicks this season although putting up solid numbers in the G League with 13.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per outing.