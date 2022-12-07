Molinar tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 39 minutes in Tuesday's 100-80 loss in Sioux Falls.

Molinar played an active role in Wisconsin's offense in the first quarter, going 3-for-6 from the field and scoring six points, but he attempted just one more shot over the final three periods. He struggled with turnovers Tuesday and gave the ball away seven times in the blowout loss. Molinar has received the chance to start of late with numerous players out for Wisconsin and is averaging 6.7 points while making 45.2 percent of his shots through 12 contests.