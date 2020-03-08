Play

Avila scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Friday's G League loss to Texas.

That's Avila's second game in a row with four points and six boards. He hasn't scored more than seven points since Feb. 19 against Stockton.

More News
Our Latest Stories