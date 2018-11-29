J.J. Avila: Gathers three boards in loss
Avila came of the bench to score three points and gather three boards in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Avila saw only 13 minutes of run in the loss. This is the forward's third year in the G League and, unfortunately, his minutes per game have been declining each season. Avila has appeared in nine games this season, all off the bench, averaging only 10 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.