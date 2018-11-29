Avila came of the bench to score three points and gather three boards in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Avila saw only 13 minutes of run in the loss. This is the forward's third year in the G League and, unfortunately, his minutes per game have been declining each season. Avila has appeared in nine games this season, all off the bench, averaging only 10 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories