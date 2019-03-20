Avila (hip) did not play in Thursday's win over the Swarm.

Four different Agua Caliente players were unable to suit up Tuesday, with the likes of Avila, Anthony Bennett (knee) and Angel Delgado (back) chipping away at the team's frontcourt depth. At least in the case of Avila, the forward has only been a minor rotational piece for the Clippers, averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28 games with the club this season.