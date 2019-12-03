J.J. Avila: Just four points in loss
Avila scored four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block during Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Avila played 14 minutes off the bench in the contest. He's averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in nine contests with Agua Caliente this season.
