J.J. Avila: Just one bucket in win
Avila scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Friday's G League win over Texas.
Avila played 23 minutes off the bench and still managed to fill out the stat sheet despite making just one basket. He has been an inconsistent scorer this season, averaging seven points per game over 24 appearances.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.