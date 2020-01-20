Play

Avila scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Friday's G League win over Texas.

Avila played 23 minutes off the bench and still managed to fill out the stat sheet despite making just one basket. He has been an inconsistent scorer this season, averaging seven points per game over 24 appearances.

